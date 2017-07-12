How to Write Blog Posts That Actually Provide SEO Benefit

There are two major purposes of a blog. The first is to connect with readers and enhance your online branding efforts. The second is to give your website an SEO boost and organically drive traffic to important conversion pages. However, if you’re producing poor blog posts, you’re missing out on these benefits.

3 Tips for SEO-Friendly Blogging

Hampers With Bite is an Australian-based company that sells gourmet gift baskets to customers worldwide. From thank-you gifts to anniversary gifts, they do it all. But trying to remain competitive in such a highly saturated niche can be a challenge, which is why Hampers With Bite recently launched a blog.

While there’s certainly a time commitment associated with maintaining their new blog, the team has already seen a steady uptick in traffic and conversions. But what’s been the key to the success? According to Rory Boyle, “Our decision to build our blog upon a strong foundation of SEO principles has proved to be a really smart choice.”

Whether you already have a blog or are thinking about launching one, there’s a lesson to be learned here. By building your blog with SEO principles as the focus – not an afterthought – you’re much more likely to enjoy favorable results.

Having said that, let’s check out a few tips that will have you ranking better.

1. Write Meaty Posts

Research has been conducted that shows longer blog posts are always superior to shorter posts, at least in terms of SEO. Specifically, 3,000-word blog posts get more traffic than just about any other length.

Long posts work because they allow you to include more keywords and organic terms. Naturally, this increases the chance of your page being a relevant search result. Meaty blog posts also tend to keep visitors engaged longer, which also sends a signal to Google that your post has substance to it.

2. Develop Semantic Copy

When Google introduced its Hummingbird algorithm update, one of the biggest developments was the new focus on latent semantic index (LSI) keywords that naturally fit the context of the user’s search query. Suddenly, SEO was not just about plugging in keywords and ranking for them – context began to matter.

Today, context matters more than ever and it’s the companies that produce semantic copy that tend to have the best long-term results. Instead of sprinkling unnatural keywords throughout your posts, write like people would search. This typically means using long phrases and terms that naturally fit into conversation.

It’s also important to remember that a lot of people are using Siri, Google Voice, or some other voice-based technology to conduct searches. Over time, you can expect internet searches to become even more intuitive. Your blog copy should reflect this evolution.

3. Link Back to Influencers

It’s always good to have influencers – like big industry bloggers, thought leaders, and vibrant personalities – on your team. But even if you don’t have firsthand relationships with influencers, it’s possible to get them to engage (and amplify your content).

The best trick is to quote or link back to influencers in the body of your articles. This is like throwing a fishing line with a hook into the water. Influencers have listening tools set up and will know when you mention them. Sometimes they’ll even bite, which gives you a chance to increase your visibility.

SEO: The Heart of Blogging

There’s much more to blogging than SEO, but it’s hard to deny the importance that careful optimization plays in the process of enhancing a blog’s visibility and overall level of engagement. If you want to maximize your time and reap the rewards that a successful blog brings, pay attention to the details. SEO may not be an exciting topic, but it’s absolutely necessary.