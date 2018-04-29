How to Use Comparison Articles to Boost Your SEO

If you aren’t yet using comparison articles on your site to improve your search engine optimization (SEO), and earn more conversions while you’re at it, now’s the perfect time to get started.

If you aren’t familiar with comparison articles, the basic premise is this: introduce two or more similar, competing products, and compare them in a detailed analysis, eventually settling on one that’s superior or concluding that each has strengths and weaknesses that balance each other out.

It’s helpful to start with some examples if you’re unfamiliar with the format. Resurgence Behavioral Health has an excellent guide comparing Valium and Xanax, while if you’re looking for something more abstract, you might review Medicare Interactive’s guide explaining the differences between Medicare and Medicaid. There are even entire sites dedicated almost exclusively to comparing products and services, like Diffen—you can check out their comparison of Android and iOS here.

So why are comparison articles so valuable, and how can you make the most of them?

The Benefits

Let’s take a look at some of the unique advantages this type of content has to offer:

Product-specific keywords. You’ll get the chance to optimize your article for product-specific keywords, including branded keywords. This will help you capitalize on your best-known products, or may present you with a viable opportunity to leech traffic from your competitors.

Key Strategies for Success

So what strategies can you use to maximize the value of each article?

Review from a consumer’s perspective. Keep your audience in mind when writing. If you’re reviewing technically complex products, you may be tempted to write from an engineer or designer’s perspective, but ultimately, you’ll need to write from the consumer’s perspective. This will make it more appealing, more effective, and ultimately more persuasive if conversions are one of your most important goals.

As with all your content, you’ll want to remain concise, but be sure to include lots of details. Break each product down in each of several different categories, and dig up numbers and objective metrics whenever possible. Use images and video. Visual content has a much more powerful effect on your readers than written content. If you can include visuals, whether it’s a video of the products in action, or photos that highlight the differences between them, your piece is going to see better results. Visuals are especially helpful when you’re promoting and syndicating your work on social media; visual elements are better at catching the eye.

When used appropriately, comparison articles can be a powerful addition to your content lineup. Make sure you research all your topics ahead of time and monitor their performance once they’re live; only by learning from your past efforts and improving will you be able to see better results over time.