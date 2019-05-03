Building a business website that draws the attention of your target consumer is a crucial part of running a successful operation. The internet has become such an intricate part of the daily lives of the masses that building a business website is no longer a request; it’s a must.

You can’t just build a prefab website and leave it, either. There are certain design elements that should be present on your business website before you will reach any level of digital success.

Take a moment now to check out a quick look at some SEO tips and tricks for your business website design, and get started on the right foot.

Learn to choose the proper keywords

The keywords and phrases you use throughout your website design play a large role in how the major search engines of the internet see and rank your pages. In theory, you want your website to show up on the first page of the search engine results when a user searches terms relevant to your business.

Your job is to make an educated guess at just what words and phrases web users might use to seek out your services. Choosing the best suited keywords and phrases will make your content much more impactful on the people who really need to see what you have to offer.

Use simple navigation in your design

No matter the subject matter of your business website, you should always work in a simple navigational design. Users shouldn’t question how to move around your website.

Movement should feel natural, and visitors should feel like they already know where to go to find the information they are seeking. This family law website shows a perfect example of simple stationary navigation. Feel free to get more creative, but always keep simplicity in mind.

Encourage communication throughout

Communication should be one of your main goals in business, and it’s especially useful in boosting the efficiency of your business website design. Add elements of communication all throughout your website design, not just on your “Contact Us” page.

Optimize your design for mobile access

Mobile web users dominate the traffic on the internet, and your website won’t keep pace without being set up to handle the mobile traffic coming through. Design your business website in such a way that it will display and function properly on all different types of mobile devices.

Add social media for backlinking

You can add your newly formatted domain to your own LinkedIn account for one free backlink, but you’ll need far more than one backlink to raise the domain authority of your pages. When your authority rating is higher, your site will rank higher than others with a lesser rating.

Backlinking builds your DA, and social media is a great place to stir up “shares.” Add sharing icons throughout your site in pivotal locations, so you present the opportunity for passing users to help boost your domain authority.