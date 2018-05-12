Present Your Content In Multiple Ways To Engage Visitors (Without Creating Duplicate Content)

When you want visitors to explore the content on your website, you’ve got to organize that content so it appeals to different mindsets. This often means putting the same information on multiple pages, or presenting it in different ways.

Here’s a common example you’re probably familiar with. If you’re a local business, you don’t want to hide your phone number behind a “contact” link. Your phone number should be on your contact page, but it should also be in your header on all pages to enable visitors (who might be in a hurry) to call immediately. This satisfies two mindsets – those in a hurry, and those willing to click a link.

Here are several more examples of how to present the same content in multiple ways to appeal to the varying mindsets of your visitors.

1. If you have multiple locations, list the full addresses in your sidebar

It’s important to create individual landing pages for each of your locations to boost your rank in the search engines. Google loves unique content, and will love the extra pages. However, consider that your visitors won’t always land on a location-specific page. Sometimes they’ll end up on your home page.

To prevent visitors from having to click through a maze of links, it’s important to make location information visible in multiple areas, like in your sidebar, header, and footer.

While the general benefits of using sidebars is debatable, providing contact information is always a good reason to use one.

People don’t want to keep clicking links for basic information

Putting all locations in a static sidebar makes it easy for visitors to find the closest location without having to hunt around for a specific location page. For instance, medical offices and law firms often have multiple locations spanning several cities. This law firm lists four locations spanning two states in their sidebar. This sidebar remains in place while the visitor navigates through the majority of their pages.

On the contrary, many websites force visitors to click on their city or zip code before delivering them to a page containing location information. This is okay when you’ve got more than a few locations, but when you’ve only got a few, it’s better to list them all together.

2. Use different menu labels to speak directly to visitors

Your visitors will come to your website with differing life experiences which will cause them to interpret menu labels differently. Although they all might be interested in arriving at the same destination, you need to be clever enough to get each of them there.

You can accomplish this by sticking to standard menu orientations, and linking to the same page using different labels. For example, if you’ve got a page dedicated to your fundraising events for charity that sometimes involves an auction, you don’t need to choose between using the menu label “philanthropy” and “auctions.” You can – and should – use both.

The reason you should use both is because some visitors love checking out auctions, but don’t have a strong relationship to the concept of philanthropy. Others might be thrilled with philanthropy, but not interested in auctions.

3. Think about your subject from all angles

To figure out how to label your content to appeal to different mindsets, you’ve got to consider your subject from all angles.

For example, say you have a website designed to educate people about the harmful effects of plastic. Think about all the ways people are concerned about the chemicals from plastic, and address those angles with your anchor text.

For instance, say you publish a research article that talks about how the chemicals in plastic are linked to cancer. Don’t assume a general link titled “the relationship between plastic and cancer” is going to capture everyone’s attention. This is where you need to get clever and come up with multiple ways to speak to different facets of people.

Some people are focused on the chemicals that leech into the groundwater that people drink. Others are focused on the immediate effects of eating and drinking directly out of plastic containers. Either way, the same chemicals are getting into our bodies through different means. Your research article is the content that both groups of visitors want. You just need to use terminology that speaks to both.

No duplicate content needed

By using clever ways to present your content and word your navigation labels, you don’t need to create duplicate content. The beauty of hyperlinks is that you can name them whatever you want, entice people from varying mindsets to click, and send them all to the same destination.