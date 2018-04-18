How to Create Better Rules for SEO Team Communications

“If you observe a really happy man you will find him building a boat, writing a symphony, educating his son, or looking for dinosaur eggs in the Gobi Desert.” - Australian psychiatrist W. Béran Wolfe

Greetings & Thanks for Visiting!

mike corso - seo - cool site I'm a web viking and digital marketing ninja (SEO, SEM, email, social media, landing page optimization, lead generation, etc. ) responsible for Cool Site of the Day, the Internet's oldest directory (launched in 1994).  I'm also Google Adwords Qualified and am one of only .5% with direct access to Google corporate. One of my goals with Cool Site of the Day is to shine a light on all the cool websites since the beginning of cyber time.

Cool Site of the Day has featured a unique site every day since August of 1994...nearly 9,000 sites!

As for my approach to Internet marketing and SEM, the following quote says it all:

“That which is measured improves. That which is measured and reported improves exponentially.” (Pearson's Law found on Mark Joyner's Simpleology)

More background

In 1993, I was the first person to promote music on the Internet for the major record labels (via bulletin boards and primitive websites!). After 5 years working for the music industry, I bought Cool Site of the Day (1998).
I have been quoted in several online and offline publications including The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal and am usually available for interviews and speaking engagements.

Sometimes I find time to offer consulting services...

If you do decide to contact me for a consultation, know that we will FOCUS on keyword research and competitor analysis INTENSELY (believe me, it will save you hours/days/months/years of heartbreak). THEN, you will know if your idea has a shot; if not, I will likely redirect you towards a more lucrative path.

How I spend my free time

Other than my business life, I'm also: Hoping our paths cross one way or another, Mike Corso e-mail: mike AT mikecorso.net facebook twitter | linkedin
"Mike Corso is incredible. Our heads hurt from the number of good ideas to track down after consulting with him for 30 minutes. Thanks, Mike!" -Jake, piclits.com
“Thanks for your insight and site evaluation. We have moved from PR3 to PR5 on one of our main landing pages thanks to you. We are on our way up thanks to your professional evaluation and valuable input. We have not implemented all of your suggestions as we have a small staff here. Thanks Again!"  Bruce Richards
“Mike Corso will show you the proper way of doing things. There is no hidden agenda, just pure information and action. You must be sleeping at the wheel if you do not get on board with Mike and his 'Crazy Train'!!” -David A.
"Keep up the good work. You really have a winner of a site, and what a way to help new sites generate the traffic they need when they first launch."  -- John H.
1-914-907-9733 mike@coolsite.com Click here for today's site

How to Create Better Rules for SEO Team Communications

How to Create Better Rules for SEO Team CommunicationsSearch engine optimization (SEO) involves a multitude of tasks, and a diverse range of skills. You’ll need technical expertise to handle backend changes to your site, creativity to come up with new content ideas, analytic skills to gauge how you’re doing, and even people skills to communicate with clients and publishers.

That’s why most SEO agencies and companies doing SEO in-house have an entire team of people working together; each person can specialize in one niche skill, so nobody is burdened with the task of becoming an SEO Swiss army knife.

But there’s a downside to this approach. If you aren’t careful, all those discrete units will function as discrete units, rather than a single, coordinated whole. This is a problem because to be successful, you need all your specialist team members on the same page, understanding your high-level strategy, and being intimately familiar with your brand.

The Communication Problems

Ultimately, the discrepancies here are rooted in communication problems. These issues can have an isolating effect on your team:

  • Overcommunication. If it takes three meetings and four email threads to get your team up to speed on a handful of points, you have an overcommunication problem. Essentially, you’re spending too much time in communication, and not enough time doing things.
  • Undercommunication. Of course, you might have the opposite problem. If you make a change to your campaign but fail to send an update to the rest of your team, they may be in the dark about new tactics or procedures.
  • Redundancy. How often do you find your team members repeating the same messages, or overlapping each other? Redundancy can help ensure a message is heard, but too much redundancy wastes the time of every member of the conversation.
  • Inefficient messages. Writing a paragraphs-long, poorly organized email takes a 30-second message and turns it into a 30-minute one—for both the writer and the reader(s).

Toward Better Rules

So what can you do to create and enforce better communication standards in your SEO team?

  • Measure. It’s hard to definitively diagnose a communication problem unless you have objective data confirming it’s there, so your first job is to measure how your team is communicating to confirm your suspicions (and hopefully point your change in the right direction). Using a tool like Email Analytics, you can gauge how your employees are emailing each other, dissecting the average length and value of each conversation thread and pinpointing problem areas. If you’re using a chat app like Slack, you can also dig into your chat history and see how your team members are relaying information to each other.
  • Build the right environment. If you work in an office, try using a semi-open workspace so people feel encouraged to speak with one another, but not so encouraged that it results in increased distractions. You also need to set the tone that communication is key for your team to work efficiently; make it obvious that this is an area that requires work to perfect. You can use various Gmail plugins to help boost productivity if your team uses Gmail or G Suite.
  • Set the standard with leadership. Communication habits tend to trickle down. If you want all your team members to start communicating more concisely and precisely, you’ll need your team leader to do it first. If that’s you, start paying closer attention to all your outgoing communication, including emails, chat sessions, and phone calls. Engage in the practices you want your employees to follow.
  • Document your workflows and hierarchies. It takes more than the power of suggestion to get your team members communicating the same way. Spend some time documenting your new standards for communication, such as which of your team members report to whom, and how tasks are supposed to be assigned and executed within that hierarchy. It should clear up loose ends and provide a go-to resource for answering ambiguities.
  • Point out effective and non-effective emails. Emails are a good place to start cleaning up communication, since they’re self-documenting and easy to track. When you see a well-written or well-organized email, call it out publicly and point out what you like about it. Conversely, when you see a poorly written email, or one that contradicts the best practices you’ve laid out, pull the person who wrote it aside and help coach them individually to improve. For chronic offenders, you may need to come up with a plan for long-term development.
  • Keep tweaking. You can’t train a team to become communication rock stars in the span of a few weeks. It takes investment and refinement, from everyone on the team, to create the communication infrastructure necessary to thrive.

Once your SEO team falls in line with better communication, you’ll notice a substantial improvement in your overall efficiency—and, quite possibly, your results. The sooner you get started, the sooner you can start making changes for the better.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back To Top