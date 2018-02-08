How Content Length & Word Count Affects Google Rankings

Writing articles and blogs is already such an important part of your business. The question you need to be asking yourself is ‘Am I writing them properly?’

You may be inserting all your keywords in the right places and using all the right headers, but have you ever considered the length or your articles? Moreover, is the length of your articles even important?

Today, we’ll explore the ins and outs of this concept so you can be sure your business’s content is perfect.

The Word Count Statistics

First, let’s look at the statistics for what Google ranks as good quality content. A study carried out by serpIQ found than Google most highly ranks pages with around 2,000 words. The results can be found on this graph.

However, this doesn’t mean that you can simply repeat the same keywords 2,000 times. Your content needs to be rich and provide your reader with valuable information. You will still need to include valuable links and follow the rest of the SEO rules.

Including Backlinks

Hand in hand with the consideration above, content that’s considered rich and has a high value, with a decent word count, will gain more links back, therefore making it more popular with search engines.

In a survey that was carried out by Moz, the company monitored 500 posts and their word counts, which can be seen in this graph.

Then, the company found how many links back those exact same blog posts had. The results can be seen in this graph.

As you can see, the number of words per article and the number of link backs directly correlates. Therefore, the more words your content has, the more likely your content is to be linked to and therefore, the better your content will perform in the search engines.

Another, extremely clear piece of proof for this is actually searching for yourself. For example, if you search ‘Common SEO Mistakes’, you’ll find the top four results all have over 2,100 words. These even outrank Google’s own article, which comes in with only 550 words.

More Words, More SEO Techniques

The current keyword density for an article is 2.4%. This means the more words your content has, the more keywords you’ll be able to include in your content and, again, the more popular it will be with the search engines. It will also help your readers find your articles a lot easier.

Typically, the more words your content has, the more subheadings you can use. This may also help to boost your content’s SEO ranking (depending on your industry).

Tiffany M. Floyd, the SEO manager for Ox Essays, continues, “It’s important to remember that there are over 200 Google guidelines published for content and websites. Although you don’t have to include them, do your research to ensure that you’re using the best ones for you. Also remember that Google can change these guidelines at any time, so make sure you keep up to date with them.”

The list goes on and on and on. The more words your content has, the more SEO practices and techniques you’ll be able to put into place, dramatically improving your content’s online visibility. For tips on how to make your content valuable, check out online resources, such as State of Writing.

Optimising Your Content

So, what can you do with all this information?

Well, to begin with, you’ll want to monitor and analyze the length of your existing content, as well as any pending content that you’re planning to upload. As a minimum, you’ll want to write content to a minimum of 400 words.

However, as you can see from the studies above, it’s much better off aiming for near the 2,000-word mark. You can easily monitor your word count using free tools, such as Easy Word Count.

Of course, you’ll need to take into account all areas of SEO to ensure that your content maximises its effectiveness.

When trying to boost your word count, ensure that you don’t break any of the plagiarism rules that Google sets. You can use tools such as Academized and Plagium to ensure that this isn’t an issue.

However, it’s important to remember that your content should always be engaging, compelling and provides real value to the reader. Master this tactic, and you’ll enjoy business success.