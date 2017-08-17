You Can’t Survive in These 3 Industries Without an Investment in Content

We hear about the need for content marketing on a regular basis. You may have even committed some of your marketing budget to producing content that engages your audience.

But depending on the industry you’re in, content marketing may be even more crucial than you realize.

Three Industries Where Content Really is King

You write a blog post here and there. You occasionally team up with other websites and write guest blog posts. Perhaps you’ve even tried your hand at visual content and gotten your creative team to design some infographics and memes.

But when it comes down to brass tacks, do you truly accept that content marketing is one of the keys to long-term success? If you operate in one of the following three industries, it’s nearly impossible to deny the connection between quality content and success in digital marketing.

1. Real Estate

It used to be that homebuyers drove around and sought out for-sale signs in yards. Today, most of the initial stages of shopping for a new home take place online. That’s why so many real-estate agents and brokers invest time and effort into arranging for perfect listing photos.

“But having great photos on a website won’t guarantee a sale or even get prospective homeowners in the door. The key is to use content marketing and social media to nurture your leads,” digital marketing expert Brian Hughes explains.

“Prospective buyers may start searching 12 or 18 months out. They want an agent they can trust. Today, this trust is built just as much through content as it is through referrals and reviews.”

2. Law

What’s the first thing you do when you have a problem? If you’re like most people, you’ve been conditioned to open your Internet browser and type a few words into the Google search bar.

Do you know what all legal clients have in common? They have a problem or an issue. In order to get that problem or issue solved, the first thing they do is run a web search. From a law firm’s perspective, the key to attracting potential clients is to produce quality content that answers questions and addresses relevant pain points.

The significant word in that last sentence is “quality.” Thin content doesn’t do an attorney much good. You need meaty content that offers substantive value to the reader.

Here’s an example of “meaty” content from Marks & Harrison. Notice the length and variety of stylistic elements. These are some of the items that make the content valuable.

3. Finance

This might come as a surprise, but content marketing is an essential in the finance industry, as well. In fact, leading companies in this field excel at content marketing to such an extent that finance has the highest average attention time and second-highest engagement rate across the board.

American Express is one of the top examples in finance. It’s done a tremendous job developing its OPEN Forum, which is a community blog that provides concrete advice for small business owners, one of the company’s key audience segments.

Not only does the OPEN Forum give American Express a chance to feed its core business, but it also builds thought leadership with online readers and enhances trust in the brand.

Recognizing the Need for Content

It’s challenging to be successful in almost any business today without making an investment in content marketing. It’s all but impossible to thrive without content if you’re in one of the three industries cited above.

Not only does content improve your search ranking and online visibility, but it strengthens your relationship with the audience and builds trust between your brand and consumers. So isn’t it time you recognized the need for content, and invested the appropriate amount of resources?