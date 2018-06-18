Are You Building Trust With Your Content?

“If you observe a really happy man you will find him building a boat, writing a symphony, educating his son, or looking for dinosaur eggs in the Gobi Desert.” - Australian psychiatrist W. Béran Wolfe

mike corso - seo - cool site I'm a web viking and digital marketing ninja (SEO, SEM, email, social media, landing page optimization, lead generation, etc. ) responsible for Cool Site of the Day, the Internet's oldest directory (launched in 1994).  I'm also Google Adwords Qualified and am one of only .5% with direct access to Google corporate. One of my goals with Cool Site of the Day is to shine a light on all the cool websites since the beginning of cyber time.

Cool Site of the Day has featured a unique site every day since August of 1994...nearly 9,000 sites!

As for my approach to Internet marketing and SEM, the following quote says it all:

“That which is measured improves. That which is measured and reported improves exponentially.” (Pearson's Law found on Mark Joyner's Simpleology)

More background

In 1993, I was the first person to promote music on the Internet for the major record labels (via bulletin boards and primitive websites!). After 5 years working for the music industry, I bought Cool Site of the Day (1998).
I have been quoted in several online and offline publications including The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal and am usually available for interviews and speaking engagements.

Sometimes I find time to offer consulting services...

If you do decide to contact me for a consultation, know that we will FOCUS on keyword research and competitor analysis INTENSELY (believe me, it will save you hours/days/months/years of heartbreak). THEN, you will know if your idea has a shot; if not, I will likely redirect you towards a more lucrative path.

How I spend my free time

Other than my business life, I'm also: Hoping our paths cross one way or another, Mike Corso e-mail: mike AT mikecorso.net facebook twitter | linkedin
"Mike Corso is incredible. Our heads hurt from the number of good ideas to track down after consulting with him for 30 minutes. Thanks, Mike!" -Jake, piclits.com
“Thanks for your insight and site evaluation. We have moved from PR3 to PR5 on one of our main landing pages thanks to you. We are on our way up thanks to your professional evaluation and valuable input. We have not implemented all of your suggestions as we have a small staff here. Thanks Again!"  Bruce Richards
“Mike Corso will show you the proper way of doing things. There is no hidden agenda, just pure information and action. You must be sleeping at the wheel if you do not get on board with Mike and his 'Crazy Train'!!” -David A.
"Keep up the good work. You really have a winner of a site, and what a way to help new sites generate the traffic they need when they first launch."  -- John H.
1-914-907-9733 mike@coolsite.com Click here for today's site

Are You Building Trust With Your Content?

Are You Building Trust With Your Content?It doesn’t matter if you’re a brain surgeon getting ready to cut open a patient, or a garbage man picking up trash, trust is the lifeblood between a client and service provider. If you can’t establish trust with your target audience, you’ll find it nearly impossible to be successful.

In the world of digital marketing and online communication, you don’t have the same face-to-face interactions that you would in a traditional setting. As a result, trust is often formed via content marketing.

How to Build Trust Via Content

Research from Bonfire Marketing shows that 63 percent of customers will opt for what they call an “authentic” brand when making a purchase. A separate study shows that 43 percent of subscribers left their current provider company because they could no longer trust them. The message is clear: build trust or fizzle out.

When it comes to content, there are some specific ways you can establish trust. Let’s look at a few of them:

1. Develop Customer-Centric Content

The first key to establishing trust is to develop content that your audience actually wants to read. This means creating actionable content that benefits and empowers, rather than posts that boast about your accolades and accomplishments. The result is an audience that sees you as a powerful partner in their problem solving, rather than a company hoping to make a quick dollar.

2. Show Your Human Side

It’s really hard for an individual to trust a corporation. People are much more likely to trust the people within the corporation. Thus, you need to make sure you’re showing your human side in your content.

Powers & Santola, LLP, a law firm based out of Rochester, New York, is a good example. As you’ll see in their content, they frequently touch on characteristics like compassion, as well as ways in which the firm helps out in the community.

3. Use Objective Information

It’s okay to use your opinions when developing content, but remember that people are often skeptical of biased information – especially in today’s age of “fake news.” Whenever possible, try to use statistics and data points to back up your claims. Your content will be much better received. This sort of objective framework also makes it more likely that you’ll be cited as a source in other pieces of content.

4. Use Real World Examples

It’s okay to occasionally speak in hypotheticals, but your content will seem much more transparent and honest if you’re able to integrate real world examples into your blog posts and articles. This may look like publishing case studies, recording interviews with past clients, or conducting an op-ed piece based on something that recently happened in your organization.

5. Respond to Comments

Too many companies misuse content marketing. They look at it as a one-way street where they preach and teach, rather than the two-way street that it should be.

If you’re looking for a way to interact with your audience, implement a comment section into your blog posts and spend time responding to questions and comments as they come in.

Get Serious About Content

Many companies first launch blogs as a result of peer pressure. They notice that everyone else, including the competition, has a blog and feel they need one too. The problem with this approach is that it’s lackluster. There’s no heart or consistency behind the content, so the blog is ultimately more of a liability than anything else.

If you’re going to use content marketing to establish trust with your audience, you have to get serious about it. Go all in, or don’t do it at all.

