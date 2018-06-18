Are You Building Trust With Your Content?

It doesn’t matter if you’re a brain surgeon getting ready to cut open a patient, or a garbage man picking up trash, trust is the lifeblood between a client and service provider. If you can’t establish trust with your target audience, you’ll find it nearly impossible to be successful.

In the world of digital marketing and online communication, you don’t have the same face-to-face interactions that you would in a traditional setting. As a result, trust is often formed via content marketing.

How to Build Trust Via Content

Research from Bonfire Marketing shows that 63 percent of customers will opt for what they call an “authentic” brand when making a purchase. A separate study shows that 43 percent of subscribers left their current provider company because they could no longer trust them. The message is clear: build trust or fizzle out.

When it comes to content, there are some specific ways you can establish trust. Let’s look at a few of them:

1. Develop Customer-Centric Content

The first key to establishing trust is to develop content that your audience actually wants to read. This means creating actionable content that benefits and empowers, rather than posts that boast about your accolades and accomplishments. The result is an audience that sees you as a powerful partner in their problem solving, rather than a company hoping to make a quick dollar.

2. Show Your Human Side

It’s really hard for an individual to trust a corporation. People are much more likely to trust the people within the corporation. Thus, you need to make sure you’re showing your human side in your content.

Powers & Santola, LLP, a law firm based out of Rochester, New York, is a good example. As you’ll see in their content, they frequently touch on characteristics like compassion, as well as ways in which the firm helps out in the community.

3. Use Objective Information

It’s okay to use your opinions when developing content, but remember that people are often skeptical of biased information – especially in today’s age of “fake news.” Whenever possible, try to use statistics and data points to back up your claims. Your content will be much better received. This sort of objective framework also makes it more likely that you’ll be cited as a source in other pieces of content.

4. Use Real World Examples

It’s okay to occasionally speak in hypotheticals, but your content will seem much more transparent and honest if you’re able to integrate real world examples into your blog posts and articles. This may look like publishing case studies, recording interviews with past clients, or conducting an op-ed piece based on something that recently happened in your organization.

5. Respond to Comments

Too many companies misuse content marketing. They look at it as a one-way street where they preach and teach, rather than the two-way street that it should be.

If you’re looking for a way to interact with your audience, implement a comment section into your blog posts and spend time responding to questions and comments as they come in.

Get Serious About Content

Many companies first launch blogs as a result of peer pressure. They notice that everyone else, including the competition, has a blog and feel they need one too. The problem with this approach is that it’s lackluster. There’s no heart or consistency behind the content, so the blog is ultimately more of a liability than anything else.

If you’re going to use content marketing to establish trust with your audience, you have to get serious about it. Go all in, or don’t do it at all.