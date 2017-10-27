Building A Tattoo Business: From Portfolio To Administrative Action

If you’re trying to build a successful tattoo business today, you have to know how to do more than ink up someone’s arm. A tattoo shop is just like any other business in that it requires you to excel in marketing, sales, customer service, and a variety of other aspects of business. Specifically, you must understand how to develop and optimize your website for maximum exposure.

4 Website Optimization Tips

Website optimization is something many people dedicate their entire professional careers to, so it’s clearly not something you’re going to master in a few minutes. Having said that, there’s some low hanging fruit you can take advantage of as you build your tattoo shop and seek to elevate your brand.

1. Aim for Minimalism

One of the fundamental goals of modern website optimization is to remove as many distractions as possible so that visitors have a better chance of capitalizing on conversion goals.

Today’s best websites invest in minimalist designs and layouts with lots of negative space and simplistic icons and elements. Thankfully, it’s easy to make a tattoo website highly visual. While some textual content is fine (especially for SEO purposes), visual content should comprise the majority.

2. Perfect Your Portfolio

People are coming to your website because they want to see your work. Sure, there are some other reasons for visiting, but this is the primary focus. As such, your portfolio needs to be the focus of your website, not an afterthought.

As a tattoo artist, you’re probably familiar with physical portfolios, or photo books. It’s easy to design photo books online and place them in your storefront for clients to look at. But you have to understand that there are key differences between a photo book that clients view in a shop and a portfolio that’s found online.

Theoretically, an online portfolio has unlimited space. This means you should include as many angles as possible to showcase the details of individual tattoos. It’s also helpful to offer sorting features that allow visitors to filter based on the type of tattoos they’re interested in.

3. Integrate Social Proof

After viewing your work, the second thing visitors want to know is if you can be trusted. The number one way you can build trust on your website is to incorporate elements of social proof.

Social proof elements include things like reviews, testimonials, endorsements, statistics and data points, awards, recognitions, and online ratings. The more positive social proof you can provide, the more comfortable your audience will feel trusting you.

4. Collect Leads

Your website is great, but it’s not often that someone clicks on your site, sees your contact info, and immediately gets in touch to schedule an appointment. In most cases, there’s a significant delay between the time someone views your work online and makes a decision. If you aren’t present in this “in between” time, you’ll probably lose the sale to another tattoo artist.

In order to stay in touch with visitors after they leave your website, you need to find ways to collect leads. Opt-in forms are the preferred method. They allow you to collect names and email addresses for future contact.

Turn Your Website Into a High Converting Asset

If you want to be successful with your tattoo venture in today’s marketplace, local traffic isn’t enough. In order to drive serious business to your company and create a profitable brand, you need to build a national reputation. Your website will play a significant role in accomplishing this goal, so make sure you’re pouring enough energy and focus into it.