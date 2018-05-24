7 Creative Ways to Experiment With New Types of Content

“If you observe a really happy man you will find him building a boat, writing a symphony, educating his son, or looking for dinosaur eggs in the Gobi Desert.” - Australian psychiatrist W. Béran Wolfe

mike corso - seo - cool site I'm a web viking and digital marketing ninja (SEO, SEM, email, social media, landing page optimization, lead generation, etc. ) responsible for Cool Site of the Day, the Internet's oldest directory (launched in 1994).  I'm also Google Adwords Qualified and am one of only .5% with direct access to Google corporate. One of my goals with Cool Site of the Day is to shine a light on all the cool websites since the beginning of cyber time.

Cool Site of the Day has featured a unique site every day since August of 1994...nearly 9,000 sites!

As for my approach to Internet marketing and SEM, the following quote says it all:

“That which is measured improves. That which is measured and reported improves exponentially.” (Pearson's Law found on Mark Joyner's Simpleology)

More background

In 1993, I was the first person to promote music on the Internet for the major record labels (via bulletin boards and primitive websites!). After 5 years working for the music industry, I bought Cool Site of the Day (1998).
I have been quoted in several online and offline publications including The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal and am usually available for interviews and speaking engagements.

Sometimes I find time to offer consulting services...

If you do decide to contact me for a consultation, know that we will FOCUS on keyword research and competitor analysis INTENSELY (believe me, it will save you hours/days/months/years of heartbreak). THEN, you will know if your idea has a shot; if not, I will likely redirect you towards a more lucrative path.

How I spend my free time

Other than my business life, I'm also:
"Mike Corso is incredible. Our heads hurt from the number of good ideas to track down after consulting with him for 30 minutes. Thanks, Mike!" -Jake, piclits.com
“Thanks for your insight and site evaluation. We have moved from PR3 to PR5 on one of our main landing pages thanks to you. We are on our way up thanks to your professional evaluation and valuable input. We have not implemented all of your suggestions as we have a small staff here. Thanks Again!"  Bruce Richards
“Mike Corso will show you the proper way of doing things. There is no hidden agenda, just pure information and action. You must be sleeping at the wheel if you do not get on board with Mike and his 'Crazy Train'!!” -David A.
"Keep up the good work. You really have a winner of a site, and what a way to help new sites generate the traffic they need when they first launch."  -- John H.
Click here for today's site

7 Creative Ways to Experiment With New Types of Content

7 Creative Ways to Experiment With New Types of ContentIt’s no longer enough to follow a conventional path in content marketing. There are too many competitors striving for visibility in an already-crowded field, and too many consumers starting to demand more from their most valued brands.

If you want to stand out and start seeing better results, you need to tap your creativity, and start getting experimental. But what are the best ways to experiment in content marketing?

Why It Pays to Be Creative

Let’s establish context for why creativity and experimentation are important in content marketing:

  • Differentiation. First, experimenting and taking risks is going to set you apart from the competition. Instantly, you’ll have a higher chance of achieving visibility, and you’ll capture a segment of the market your competitors can’t touch.
  • Discovery. Experimentation is the best way to make new discoveries. Only by tinkering around with new mediums and new approaches will you discover new effective tactics, or improve your results over time.
  • Stimulation. Creating new types of content is also mentally stimulating. Regularly introducing new material into your campaign can stave off burnout, and help you think more creatively in your mainstream areas.

Ideas to Get Started

These are just a handful of ideas on how to get started experimenting with new content:

  1. Launch your own streaming channel. First, you could launch a new streaming channel. Your go-to thought here is probably YouTube, since it boasts more than a billion active users, but there are plenty of alternatives worth your consideration. For example, Pluto.TV is a relatively new way for brands and individuals to stream content to the masses; you can use it to differentiate yourself from the competition and reach a massive, yet-untapped audience. Consider interviews, demos, or any content that provides value to your audience.
  2. Start a podcast. Next, consider starting a podcast. You don’t need to invest in much equipment to get started, and once you have a few episodes produced, you can distribute them on iTunes, Spotify, and countless other distribution channels. Podcasts don’t cost much to produce, and are currently seeing a surge in popularity, so it might be the perfect time to strike with an instructional, informative, or entertainment series.
  3. Doodle. You know how powerful visual content is, but you might not have the photography or graphic design skills necessary to produce your own work—or you might have already tapped that talent as part of your mainstream content efforts. But there’s a low-cost and more unique way to incorporate visuals into your work: doodles. Try your hand at illustrating your concepts, even if you don’t have much experience. You might be surprised at the charm of your finished products.
  4. Create quizzes. Interactive content is powerful because it demands the attention and engagement of the person viewing it. One of the easiest ways to harness that power is with custom quizzes; you can guide users through a buying decision, or create a fun quiz purely for amusement. And thanks to the number of quiz-generating apps and widgets available, like Typeform or Fyrebox, it’s easier than ever.
  5. Answer questions on Quora. Quora doesn’t make it to most marketers’ short lists of social media platforms worth noting, but it has tremendous potential. Every day, Quora users post hundreds of thousands of new questions in practically every imaginable category. Taking the time to answer questions within your niche could prove to be a powerful outlet for generating an audience.
  6. Create a Tumblr. When it comes to experimenting, few platforms offer you the flexibility of Tumblr. Once you create an account, you can use it for practically anything, including creating photos or video, publishing blogs, or experimenting with other forms of content. The sky’s the limit here, and there are millions of users to share your space with, so get started, and see where your creativity takes you.
  7. Collaborate. Finally, consider collaborating with other content creators—even your competitors. Other voices may be the perfect dose of perspective or inspiration you need to overcome a creative hurdle, or they may present you with an idea that takes you in a fundamentally new direction.

Challenge yourself to think of more ways you can defy the norm and experiment with content. Anything you haven’t tried before is worth considering, so long as it’s grounded in providing value to your customers, with an emphasis on quality. The more boundaries you push, the more you’ll learn.

