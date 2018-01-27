6 Strategies to Earn Higher Conversions on Your Website

You probably monitor traffic numbers on your website closely, but high traffic doesn’t mean much if you don’t have a decent conversion rate as well. If your conversions are lower than you’d like, tackle that by signing up for funnel tracking and an A/B testing solution to identify the potential weaknesses of your site.

These tools will also highlight any positive shift in response to your conversion tactics. At that point, you should consider using the following six strategies to boost your conversions even further.

1. Work on Your Homepage

It’s true that most of your conversion moments will occur on landing or product pages, but PPC, ad traffic, social-media posts, and other forms of advertising can also lead consumers to your homepage. This is their first interaction with your website, so it requires a design that encourages conversions by providing information and cues to promote purchasing decisions.

Here’s an excellent example from an attorney’s office in Milwaukee. This firm’s homepage features imagery, video, the company slogan, contact forms, and detailed information about the services they offer. It furnishes a great first impression of the company website.

2. Make the Value Proposition Clear and Compelling

In most cases, the potential of landing a conversion is driven by the value of the proposition at hand. Value proposition is measured by how valuable your specific product can be to a potential customer.

Customers might ask themselves, “Why would I buy this product from you?” or “What’s in it for me?” You should be able to explain in a couple of sentences why your product or service will make their life better when compared with alternatives on the market.

A solid value proposition clearly differentiates you from your competitor as well as solves a key consumer problem. More important, it is communicated simply yet fully so your consumers get the message from viewing your website alone.

The images, videos, graphs, and text on your website should all be focused on explaining why your product is worthwhile.

3. Create Better Calls to Action

Every page and content piece should include strong calls to action (CTAs), that make it clear to the reader what he or she is supposed to do next. This is crucial because consumers will often read information on your website, but not become aware that you sell the products or services you have described so appealingly.

Your call to action will direct their purchasing decision. A good call to action is both valuable and eye-catching.

Include the information a customer will need to convert, then provide a stand-out CTA to grab the reader’s attention. You should test different variations of your CTA buttons to find the best performing models so you can use them on your website.

4. Provide Social Proof

According to research, word-of-mouth marketing is by far the most effective form of promotion. In fact, a Zendesk study showed that 88 percent of respondents rely on positive and negative reviews when they make purchasing decisions.

Being able to provide social proof of your products’ or services’ effectiveness represents a huge step toward influencing your potential buyers. Encourage customer reviews, even if some of them are negative.

Whenever you receive a negative review, respond right away to display your attentiveness and interest in providing good purchasing experiences. Publish the positive reviews as social proof on your website.

5. Limit Their Choices

Websites that are too busy and offer too many choices can leave potential buyers feeling overwhelmed. Too many choices can render the viewer unable to make a choice.

Always be utterly clear about what your product is, who it’s for, and how it can benefit people. Employ appealing website design and appropriate imagery to drive the point home.

If customers are given more than one option, make it clear which option has worked best for most people by tagging it the “most popular choice.” Amazon does this when a grouping of similar products shows up in search results.

The online retail giant puts “Best Seller” in the corner to help customers make a choice in case there are too many options. It’s an effective way to get the conversion.

6. Make It Easy

How many steps does it take for your customer to make a purchase, subscribe to your newsletter, or perform another desired action? A first-time purchase will likely take more steps than subscribing to a newsletter, but you should make the process as user-friendly as possible.

If a visitor can complete an action in just one or two steps, that’s ideal. You might offer a one-click ordering option for repeat customers who have already provided all their information.

One-click newsletter and blog sign-ups are also highly attractive to the busy customer. If you make the process complex or difficult, you’re going to reduce the amount of attention your business enjoys.

Landing the conversion entails a process of understanding your customers’ needs and providing a simple path to connect with them. Each step should be simple and attractive. The rewards will directly reflect your efforts toward this end.