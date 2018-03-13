5 Tips for Designing Homepages That Convert

Oftentimes, your homepage is the first interaction a customer has with your business, especially if you’re a brick and mortar shop. Most customers will search for your business online before coming in.

But according to Hubspot, 96 percent of your website visitors are not ready to make a purchase on their first visit. They’re usually still gathering information before making a final decision. What you do with your homepage will influence that decision.

If it’s been awhile since you’ve updated your homepage, this article is for you. Here are some ways that you can create a more engaging, converting homepage.

1. Use Engaging Visuals

Neuroscience says that images translate to the brain hundreds of times faster than text. It’s a powerful way to demonstrate value proposition and more fully engage your visitors, particularly those who are on the edge.

In general, high-quality images are recommended, but videos are particularly useful for your homepage. Statistics from Impact reveal that homepages with videos convert 70 percent better than those without.

Take a look at the use of visuals on this homepage for a Toyota dealer in New Orleans. They use a slider to display relevant images in the moment, as well as brief videos to illustrate the value proposition.

2. Make Your Unique Value Proposition Clear

Do visitors immediately know what to do with the information presented on your homepage? All too often, the answer is no.

As previously mentioned, most visitors aren’t ready to make a purchase when they first land on your homepage, so if you want the conversion, you have to get them to move deeper into your website – landing and product pages can better influence decision making.

Consider the example of MailChimp, an email marketing service. As you scroll down their homepage, you see every possibility that a business can use if they sign up for the service. It uses bright visuals and clickable buttons that convince users to dig deeper into their purchasing decisions.

3. Give Every Element a Purpose

Complex, cluttered homepages will only confuse readers and make it difficult to move them through the sales funnel. It’s better to maintain a simplistic design where every graphic, photograph, word, button, scrolling feature, and color has a purpose.

When discussing minimalism on your homepage, it’s often best to look at an example of what not to do. Look at this website that sells wheeled vehicles and outdoor equipment.

As you can see, there’s so much going on here that you almost don’t know what to do with the information. Since most buyers don’t visit a homepage with buying in mind, this company is not likely to make the conversion here.

4. Improve Navigation

Another essential element of getting visitors to move to the narrow end of the sales funnel is improved navigation. Customers need a simple way to get where they need to go from your homepage without getting lost or confused along the way.

It’s a standard convention of web design to put navigation at the top or on the left-hand side of the website, depending on the device used. There will also be a footer with more essential links at the bottom. Deviating from this standard will only confuse users.

Your header navigation should include a series of clearly established sections that make it easy for the visitor to find what they need. Carefully consider the best sections to include in your website’s header for optimum impact on homepage visitors.

5. Make It Readable

This seems like a simple concept, but there are so many factors that impact readability that many website owners get confused. Here are some of the most common readability errors that will hurt your homepage:

Wall of Text: Characterized by long paragraphs that seem daunting to read. Discourages visitors from investigating your website further. Shorten your paragraphs to four lines or less, and use bullets, sub-headlines, and imagery to break up text.

Characterized by long paragraphs that seem daunting to read. Discourages visitors from investigating your website further. Shorten your paragraphs to four lines or less, and use bullets, sub-headlines, and imagery to break up text. Curly, Fancy Fonts : It’s okay to use a fancy font for the header of your homepage, as long as it’s easy to read. But simple text is almost always best, both for headers and the remaining content.

: It’s okay to use a fancy font for the header of your homepage, as long as it’s easy to read. But simple text is almost always best, both for headers and the remaining content. Too Many Fonts: Having too many fonts can be distracting for readers. It’s best to stick to two or three fonts for optimum readability.

The ability for readers to easily digest your content is paramount, especially on your homepage. If you want them to move closer to engaging, visitors must be able to clearly understand your path for them.

Getting the homepage just right is a challenge for even the most successful business owners, but it can be done. Apply these tactics for a stronger homepage, and watch your conversions rise!