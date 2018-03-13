5 Tips for Designing Homepages That Convert

“If you observe a really happy man you will find him building a boat, writing a symphony, educating his son, or looking for dinosaur eggs in the Gobi Desert.” - Australian psychiatrist W. Béran Wolfe

Greetings & Thanks for Visiting!

mike corso - seo - cool site I'm a web viking and digital marketing ninja (SEO, SEM, email, social media, landing page optimization, lead generation, etc. ) responsible for Cool Site of the Day, the Internet's oldest directory (launched in 1994).  I'm also Google Adwords Qualified and am one of only .5% with direct access to Google corporate. One of my goals with Cool Site of the Day is to shine a light on all the cool websites since the beginning of cyber time.

Cool Site of the Day has featured a unique site every day since August of 1994...nearly 9,000 sites!

As for my approach to Internet marketing and SEM, the following quote says it all:

“That which is measured improves. That which is measured and reported improves exponentially.” (Pearson's Law found on Mark Joyner's Simpleology)

More background

In 1993, I was the first person to promote music on the Internet for the major record labels (via bulletin boards and primitive websites!). After 5 years working for the music industry, I bought Cool Site of the Day (1998).
I have been quoted in several online and offline publications including The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal and am usually available for interviews and speaking engagements.

Sometimes I find time to offer consulting services...

If you do decide to contact me for a consultation, know that we will FOCUS on keyword research and competitor analysis INTENSELY (believe me, it will save you hours/days/months/years of heartbreak). THEN, you will know if your idea has a shot; if not, I will likely redirect you towards a more lucrative path.

How I spend my free time

Other than my business life, I'm also: Hoping our paths cross one way or another, Mike Corso e-mail: mike AT mikecorso.net facebook twitter | linkedin
"Mike Corso is incredible. Our heads hurt from the number of good ideas to track down after consulting with him for 30 minutes. Thanks, Mike!" -Jake, piclits.com
“Thanks for your insight and site evaluation. We have moved from PR3 to PR5 on one of our main landing pages thanks to you. We are on our way up thanks to your professional evaluation and valuable input. We have not implemented all of your suggestions as we have a small staff here. Thanks Again!"  Bruce Richards
“Mike Corso will show you the proper way of doing things. There is no hidden agenda, just pure information and action. You must be sleeping at the wheel if you do not get on board with Mike and his 'Crazy Train'!!” -David A.
"Keep up the good work. You really have a winner of a site, and what a way to help new sites generate the traffic they need when they first launch."  -- John H.
5 Tips for Designing Homepages That Convert

5 Tips for Designing Homepages That ConvertOftentimes, your homepage is the first interaction a customer has with your business, especially if you’re a brick and mortar shop. Most customers will search for your business online before coming in.

But according to Hubspot, 96 percent of your website visitors are not ready to make a purchase on their first visit. They’re usually still gathering information before making a final decision. What you do with your homepage will influence that decision.

If it’s been awhile since you’ve updated your homepage, this article is for you. Here are some ways that you can create a more engaging, converting homepage.

1. Use Engaging Visuals

Neuroscience says that images translate to the brain hundreds of times faster than text. It’s a powerful way to demonstrate value proposition and more fully engage your visitors, particularly those who are on the edge.

In general, high-quality images are recommended, but videos are particularly useful for your homepage. Statistics from Impact reveal that homepages with videos convert 70 percent better than those without.

Take a look at the use of visuals on this homepage for a Toyota dealer in New Orleans. They use a slider to display relevant images in the moment, as well as brief videos to illustrate the value proposition.

2. Make Your Unique Value Proposition Clear

Do visitors immediately know what to do with the information presented on your homepage? All too often, the answer is no.

As previously mentioned, most visitors aren’t ready to make a purchase when they first land on your homepage, so if you want the conversion, you have to get them to move deeper into your website – landing and product pages can better influence decision making.

Consider the example of MailChimp, an email marketing service. As you scroll down their homepage, you see every possibility that a business can use if they sign up for the service. It uses bright visuals and clickable buttons that convince users to dig deeper into their purchasing decisions.

3. Give Every Element a Purpose

Complex, cluttered homepages will only confuse readers and make it difficult to move them through the sales funnel. It’s better to maintain a simplistic design where every graphic, photograph, word, button, scrolling feature, and color has a purpose.

When discussing minimalism on your homepage, it’s often best to look at an example of what not to do. Look at this website that sells wheeled vehicles and outdoor equipment.

As you can see, there’s so much going on here that you almost don’t know what to do with the information. Since most buyers don’t visit a homepage with buying in mind, this company is not likely to make the conversion here.

4. Improve Navigation

Another essential element of getting visitors to move to the narrow end of the sales funnel is improved navigation. Customers need a simple way to get where they need to go from your homepage without getting lost or confused along the way.

It’s a standard convention of web design to put navigation at the top or on the left-hand side of the website, depending on the device used. There will also be a footer with more essential links at the bottom. Deviating from this standard will only confuse users.

Your header navigation should include a series of clearly established sections that make it easy for the visitor to find what they need. Carefully consider the best sections to include in your website’s header for optimum impact on homepage visitors.

5. Make It Readable

This seems like a simple concept, but there are so many factors that impact readability that many website owners get confused. Here are some of the most common readability errors that will hurt your homepage:

  • Wall of Text: Characterized by long paragraphs that seem daunting to read. Discourages visitors from investigating your website further. Shorten your paragraphs to four lines or less, and use bullets, sub-headlines, and imagery to break up text.
  • Curly, Fancy Fonts: It’s okay to use a fancy font for the header of your homepage, as long as it’s easy to read. But simple text is almost always best, both for headers and the remaining content.
  • Too Many Fonts: Having too many fonts can be distracting for readers. It’s best to stick to two or three fonts for optimum readability.

The ability for readers to easily digest your content is paramount, especially on your homepage. If you want them to move closer to engaging, visitors must be able to clearly understand your path for them.

Getting the homepage just right is a challenge for even the most successful business owners, but it can be done. Apply these tactics for a stronger homepage, and watch your conversions rise!

