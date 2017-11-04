5 Tips for Building an Email List That Generates Leads

Unless you’ve been hiding under a rock for the past five years, you know all about the importance of building an email list for your business. However, if you’re like thousands of other business owners, you still haven’t fully invested in list-building. Is now the time?

Practical Tips for List Building

Building an email list for your brand isn’t just something you do to occupy your time and flex your muscles. It’s a very practical investment that will yield tremendous results when utilized in the proper manner. In fact, research shows:

81 percent of online shoppers are more likely to make additional purchases online or in-store as the result of emails they received based on previous shopping behaviors.

S. marketing executives believe email drives the same amount of revenue as their website, social media, and display ad efforts combined.

If you aren’t actively building your list – or don’t give it the attention it deserves – then now’s a good time to straighten out your priorities and invest in growth. Contrary to popular belief, it’s not as hard as you think.

Implement some of these strategies and expect to see your list explode.

1. Contests and Giveaways

If you’ve never leveraged the power of gamification in your list-building efforts, you’re missing out on a huge opportunity. Contests and giveaways work extremely well on social media and can serve multiple purposes at once (like building your email list and increasing social engagement). KickoffLabs has an awesome guide on how to get started.

2. Free Quotes and Analyses

If you sell some sort of service with pricing that scales based on need or qualifications, a free quote or analysis is always a good way to collect email addresses. This is something Houston wedding band The Grooves uses to build its list and grow its brand. (This page is a great example.) They ask for an email address and then provide a quote via email in return. It makes both parties happy and gives The Grooves the opportunity to build a large list of interested leads.

3. Coupons and Deals

Do you know what online shoppers love more than anything? Saving money. They’ll go out of their way just to save a few bucks. And while there’s nothing wrong with just handing out coupon codes and deals, shouldn’t you maximize your return? One strategy is to offer a percent-off deal in exchange for an email address.

4. Premium Content

In a world where free content is the norm, there’s something exclusive and magnetizing about premium content (also known as gated content). People want what they can’t have and perceive gated content as more valuable. As a result, you can ask for something in exchange for access (like an email address). This is something CopyBlogger does really well. Here’s one example of a piece of gated content they use to drive registration and email list-building.

5. Good, Quality Email Content

At the end of the day, list-building doesn’t matter if you have a bunch of people unsubscribing or tossing your emails into the trash. The best thing you can do is create good, quality email content. Not only will this satisfy your subscribers, but it’ll also lead to positive word of mouth and organic opt-ins.

Learn to Use Your Email List

Having an email list is nice, but it’s useless if you don’t have a plan for how you’ll use it. Once you see some early list-building results, shift your attention to how you can begin utilizing it. Chances are, there’s a lot of untapped value hiding inside.