5 Tips for Better Product Photography

First impressions are everything online, and the product images you choose to use on your ecommerce site will have a significant influence on how people view your products and your brand. And while you don’t have to be a professional photographer to take product photos, you do need to understand some basic principles for success.

5 Tips You Need to Try

You don’t need to invest thousands of dollars into product photography to get it right. Any ecommerce business owner can excel in this area by understanding a few key principles and leveraging tips like these:

1. Get the Right Equipment

“The first thing you’ll need is a camera,” videographer and photographer Tyler Kapper says. “Consumer DSLR cameras are getting more affordable every year, so if you plan on taking lots of products photos, it may make sense to invest in a good digital camera. But, if that isn’t in your budget right now, an iPhone can do the trick.”

You’ll also want to invest in some backdrops or light boxes as well, which makes it easy to take high-quality, distraction-free images (particularly of smaller products). If you’re on a budget, you may even be able to make one for just a few dollars.

2. Use Plenty of White Space

Want to know the secret of creating compelling product photography in 2017 and beyond? Use as much white space as possible.

Gone are the days where busy backgrounds and lots of colors were the norm. You need to model your product listings after this page from Jacob Time. Notice how the majority of the page is made up of negative space, which focuses the visitor’s attention and makes the product images pop off the page. There’s a time and place for getting more intricate, but in most cases, simplicity is preferred.

3. Play With Colors

The colors you choose in your product photos have a significant impact on the way your products are perceived by the marketplace. For example, some colors promote a sense of peacefulness and tranquility, while others heighten senses and create urgency. By studying color theory and being strategic with the tones you select, you can design much more intentional pages.

4. Balance Natural vs. Artificial Light

Lighting is one of the most critically important aspects of photography. Just as bad lighting will ruin a picture, good lighting can turn an average image into a stellar one.

Whenever possible, you want to leverage natural light. Shooting product photography in a well-lit room during the early afternoon generally gives the best results, but it all depends on the location and orientation.

When using artificial light, you have a little more control over one significant element: shadows. You can create hard shadows by making sure the size of the light source is small (in comparison to the size of the product). Soft shadows can be created by ensuring the light source is larger than the product being photographed.

5. Use as Many Angles as Possible

One of the shortcomings of shopping online is that customers aren’t able to touch and feel products before they make a purchase. One way you can overcome this is by providing pictures from as many different angles as possible. This product page from Bose is a good example of how a variety of angles can be strategically implemented.

Get Product Visuals Right

Elements like product descriptions, features, and customer reviews matter, but it’s no secret that product photos and visuals get the bulk of a visitor’s attention. If you want your listings to have higher conversion rates and better sales numbers, it’s time that you give product photography the sort of attention it commands. When you get this aspect right, everything else will fall into place.