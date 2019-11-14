5 Things Your Business Website Needs

All it takes is a few clicks around the world wide web to see that the world is full of awful websites, and that’s not only when it comes to design. Some websites aren’t user-friendly whatsoever and don’t inspire anyone to return any time soon.

As a business, it’s essential that your website is not only attractive and functional but also capable of bringing customers back.

Here are some of the most important items that your business website should include in order to build your online brand presence.

A Simple URL

Don’t even think about adding dashes and characters and long names that no one can remember. Choose a simple name that is easy for a user to enter into their browser.

It should be concise and to the point, ideally with the name of your company in it. Otherwise, it should refer to what your business provides. If you’re a professional lawn service company, then your URL shouldn’t be Cheese-and-crackers.org – you get the idea.

A Clear Explanation of Who You Are

When someone arrives at your website, they shouldn’t have any questions about what you’re selling and what you’re about. Clearly state the name of your business as well as what you do.

Your visitors should have an exact idea of where they are within the first several seconds of landing on the page.

Engaging Content

Regardless of what you’re offering, you should have related additional content. By providing useful information, you’ll bring more customers to your website. It’s a good idea to familiarize yourself with SEO works.

By posting content that is related to the keywords that you’d like to be associated with on search engines, you’ll be much more likely to attract visitors.

Clear Contact Information

There is nothing more frustrating than trying to find where to contact a business. This is where logical site navigation comes in. It’s vital that everything is laid out simply and clearly.

It doesn’t matter how beautiful your website is. Failing to include the basics like how to get ahold of you and where you’re located is a major fail.

Testimonials

In the age of Amazon and Yelp reviews, people want to hear client testimonials before buying a product. You’ll be much more likely to convince a customer to buy a product from you if you show them happy customers.

Your business’s website is the first impression that you make on new customers, so it’s important to make it count. Even if you don’t think that you need to worry much about your website because of the industry that you’re in, trust us, you do. Regardless of the type of company you have, your business needs to take it’s website seriously. You can make sure that you do just that by following the tips above.