5 Things You Should Know About Building a GoDaddy Website

“If you observe a really happy man you will find him building a boat, writing a symphony, educating his son, or looking for dinosaur eggs in the Gobi Desert.” - Australian psychiatrist W. Béran Wolfe

Greetings & Thanks for Visiting!

mike corso - seo - cool site I'm a web viking and digital marketing ninja (SEO, SEM, email, social media, landing page optimization, lead generation, etc. ) responsible for Cool Site of the Day, the Internet's oldest directory (launched in 1994).  I'm also Google Adwords Qualified and am one of only .5% with direct access to Google corporate. One of my goals with Cool Site of the Day is to shine a light on all the cool websites since the beginning of cyber time.

Cool Site of the Day has featured a unique site every day since August of 1994...nearly 9,000 sites!

As for my approach to Internet marketing and SEM, the following quote says it all:

“That which is measured improves. That which is measured and reported improves exponentially.” (Pearson's Law found on Mark Joyner's Simpleology)

More background

In 1993, I was the first person to promote music on the Internet for the major record labels (via bulletin boards and primitive websites!). After 5 years working for the music industry, I bought Cool Site of the Day (1998).
I have been quoted in several online and offline publications including The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal and am usually available for interviews and speaking engagements.

Sometimes I find time to offer consulting services...

If you do decide to contact me for a consultation, know that we will FOCUS on keyword research and competitor analysis INTENSELY (believe me, it will save you hours/days/months/years of heartbreak). THEN, you will know if your idea has a shot; if not, I will likely redirect you towards a more lucrative path.

How I spend my free time

Other than my business life, I'm also: Hoping our paths cross one way or another, Mike Corso e-mail: mike AT mikecorso.net facebook twitter | linkedin
"Mike Corso is incredible. Our heads hurt from the number of good ideas to track down after consulting with him for 30 minutes. Thanks, Mike!" -Jake, piclits.com
“Thanks for your insight and site evaluation. We have moved from PR3 to PR5 on one of our main landing pages thanks to you. We are on our way up thanks to your professional evaluation and valuable input. We have not implemented all of your suggestions as we have a small staff here. Thanks Again!"  Bruce Richards
“Mike Corso will show you the proper way of doing things. There is no hidden agenda, just pure information and action. You must be sleeping at the wheel if you do not get on board with Mike and his 'Crazy Train'!!” -David A.
"Keep up the good work. You really have a winner of a site, and what a way to help new sites generate the traffic they need when they first launch."  -- John H.
1-914-907-9733 mike@coolsite.com Click here for today's site

5 Things You Should Know About Building a GoDaddy Website

5 Things You Should Know About Building a GoDaddy WebsiteGoDaddy is a website builder made popular through its risky media strategies and excellent branding. It can be a great builder for your custom website, but, like any complex website platform, you want to make sure you understand it.

1. Choose Your Plan

GoDaddy offers a variety of DIY website building plans at varying price points. The four most basic plans include Personal, Business, Business Plus, and Online Store. The GoDaddy pricing structure is fair and well-reasoned, so when you pay for more support and services, the price will naturally increase.

The Personal plan is the most basic, and it includes website hosting, 24/7 support, responsive mobile design, and rapid page-loading performance. It’s great for those who want a small blog to publish and share thoughts with family and friends, but those in the blog or small retail space will need a plan that’s better structured to their needs, such as the Business plan.

The Business Plus and Online plans are the most expensive, but you get more features, including increased support, email marketing, social media integrations, inventory management, client management tools, built-in pay features, and much more. Factor in the extra cost if you have a larger platform because the Personal and Business plans won’t cut it for you.

2. Choosing a Domain Name

Many find that using GoDaddy to build their website is simpler because they can purchase their domain name in the same place. GoDaddy is the world’s largest domain name register with more than 60 million domain names to choose from. It’s simple to research and then purchase the domain of your choice (if available).

While you’re at it, consider purchasing domain names that are similar to your own. That way, if someone spells your domain wrong, it can be set up to automatically redirect to your site. It will also prevent others from piggybacking on your brand by choosing a similar domain name.

3. The GoDaddy Reputation

GoDaddy had a slightly stained reputation after using half-naked women and risqué context to promote their services. It also had technological glitches that left much to be desired at the start.

However, GoDaddy has since undergone new management, and a lot of things have changed over the last few years. The sexist advertising is gone, and they’ve done a serious overhaul on their technology to keep things running smoothly.

As a result, they’re rapidly gaining steam and delivering excellent service in both domain names and website services. You’ll still find those who don’t prefer GoDaddy compared to some of the other website building services, but that’s their prerogative. You can run demos and work with GoDaddy customer service to see if it meets your tastes. However, you can rest assured their reputation as a sketchy website service has all but vanished.

4. Build from Scratch or Use Website Tonight

You have two options when building a website on GoDaddy: DIY programming or Website Tonight. If you build your own website from scratch, you can use an external website builder like Adobe Dreamweaver or Apple’s iWeb. You’ll want a thorough understanding of programming and website development if that’s the case. You’ll also have to set up an FTP account with a username and password to manage file uploads and content.

Most small business owners and entrepreneurs use Website Tonight, which is the built-in tool GoDaddy offers for building websites. You don’t need knowledge of CSS or HTML web programming. For a monthly fee, that depends on the size and services you want, you can insert your own theme and drag and drop photos and content.

It’s as simple as that, and the easy-to-use interface of Website Tonight is what many people love about GoDaddy. The final product is visually-friendly, and you get everything you need in a functional website.

5. Use the Community

Most GoDaddy plans come with 24/7 support including live chat or phone, but there’s also a useful collection of community resources. They have a library of tutorials for you to watch or read to learn how to accomplish basic tasks and troubleshooting. These are presented by both GoDaddy personnel as well as other GoDaddy website builders, so you get a mix of perspectives.

There’s also a community forum where you can ask and answer questions. It’s a great way to connect with fellow entrepreneurs and/or web designers while finding answers to specific questions.

Related Posts

Trello

HOLY CRAP! Some sites and services and so perfectly in tune I could just lick…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back To Top