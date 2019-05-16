5 Things Small Business Owners Should Know About Digital Marketing

Now is the best time ever to be a small business owner, as the digital realm is the world’s second home. People live a real life, and people live a digital life. Your business simply has to find a way to draw the two together to make the sale.

Digital marketing meets consumers where they live. A small business with a strong digital marketing campaign will go far. If you want your business to last, you’ll have to become fluent in digital marketing. Here are a few foundational things you should know to get your digital presence up to par.

Your business website is ground zero

The best way to get the word out about your organization is to, well, spread the word. You have to write the content for it to exist, so it helps to focus on building your compilation of digital content. The best way to start is by creating a business blog.

Add your business blog to your website design, and post new information regarding your business on a regular basis. This data management business blog shows an excellent example of a relevant and informative collection of posts. The design of the blog is also spot on.

If you don’t have the time to commit to crafting a well-written, well-designed business blog, then there’s no shame in outsourcing this responsibility.

Social media is your second home

It’s imperative that you get the word out regarding your operation on the pages of social media. The potential to be seen is far too great to simply ignore. If you don’t really know how to maximize your social media presence, get someone who does.

Your business needs several profiles across the most popular social media platforms, and you’ll need to regularly maintain their displays. Social media users won’t visit a profile that never posts anything new.

You may also capitalize on the popularity of social media by adding sharing icons on all of your digital content. Linking your content could help to build your domain authority, giving your site a better digital reputation.

Mobile devices run the internet

Think about how you access the internet every day. You likely use your smartphone, tablet, or some other mobile device to scan and seek out the juiciest gossip of the day. Make all of your business content mobile friendly, and your traffic numbers will improve.

Quick response codes are still viable

Quick response (or QR) codes are still extremely viable for business marketing. People love to scan things with their smartphones. Give them a scrambled square of mystery to explore, and link it to your business website. Their curiosity will drive your QR success.