5 Free Sources of Press for Your Business

In the business world, free is always best. If you can find a service that will bring your business more customers at no cost, you should take advantage of it. There are dozens of ways to spread the word about your business and services without spending a dime.

In this article, we’ll take a look at some of the top resources and how you can leverage them.

Try These 5 Free Sources

Every brand is different – and the sources you choose will depend on your marketing strategy – but here are a few suggestions that should give you a pretty good starting point from which to launch your free publicity initiative.

1. Local Newspaper Websites

Most local newspapers are really struggling these days, which means they’re always looking for good content ideas. If you have a particular idea for a feature, it may be as simple as contacting a reporter and pitching it. They may jump on it right away and give you some good local publicity.

2. Try Guest Blogging

If you’re willing to actually handle the content creation component and are merely looking for the exposure that other publishers offer, guest blogging could be of particular value.

“Blog readers are typically very loyal, especially when it comes to popular niche blogs,” explains Jessica Moreno of Active Web Group. “Begin by researching the most popular and influential blogs in your industry, contact the blog owners and ask if they’re interested in contributors. By guest writing on reputable blogs, your word will be credible as readers already trust the platform, and you will receive free exposure in return!”

3. Quality Niche Publications

If you would prefer to extract the benefits of guest blogging without actually writing the content, you may be able to contact the same sites and ask if they’re interested in writing a feature piece on your company/product/etc. Getting bloggers to take you up on this offer will be more difficult, but you could find success if you present a compelling story.

4. Help a Reporter Out (HARO)

Have you ever heard of the website Help a Reporter Out, which is more commonly known as HARO? Journalists and PR pros use this platform to find ideas to write about, as do individual companies and entrepreneurs. Currently, there are more than 475,000 “sources” and 35,000 “journalists.”

Here’s how HARO works: you come up with a pitch, post it on the site, and a journalist contacts you if it looks like something they could run with. They write up the story and publish it via their own platforms. It’s as simple as that!

5. Engage Social Influencers

The final suggestion is to tap into social influencers in your niche. If you aren’t familiar with social influencers, they’re simply individual social media users who have large followings. Many large brands actually pay social influencers for posts and sponsorships, but it doesn’t necessarily have to work this way.

It’s definitely possible to engage with social influencers and get exposure at no cost to you. The key is to be polite, patient, and practical. Not every influencer will be willing to help and you’ll have to wait for the right opportunity.

Publicity is Your Friend

As you’ve certainly heard before, there’s no such thing as bad publicity. While this probably isn’t totally true – United Airlines and Pepsi are recent examples of this fallacy – there’s tremendous value in receiving good publicity from the right sources. When free is an option, you can’t go wrong.

Give these five free sources a try and see what happens. You don’t have much to lose!