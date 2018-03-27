5 Design Tips for a Better Law Firm Website

A pretty significant shift has occurred in the legal industry over the last 20 years. Whereas almost all leads were once generated offline in a face-to-face manner, a large percentage of today’s clients are procured over the web. And if you want your law firm to have any consistent success with online lead generation, you need a website that’s up to the task.

5 Highly Effective Web Design Tips

There are a number of elements that go into making a website successful. But if you really want to impress prospective clients and get a chance to retain them, you need a well-designed site that’s sleek, attractive, and engaging.

For those who are unsure of exactly where to start, here are a few web design tips and best practices that will help the process go a little smoother.

1. Cut the Clutter

When people land on your website, they want a clean user experience that’s clear and concise. There’s no room for distraction, clutter, or visual design elements that don’t add tangible value to their experience. (Such as in this law firm website.)

While it often seems contrary to the purpose of web design, white space, simple graphics, and conservative typeface will go a long way towards helping you succeed. Take inventory of each and every element or piece of content on your site and strip away anything that doesn’t have a distinct purpose.

2. Make Yourself Accessible

Most people don’t visit a law firm’s website for entertainment or to satisfy curiosity. In most cases, people visit a law firm’s website, so they can get help.

Keeping this in mind, you should make yourself as accessible as possible. The more contact options you can give visitors – including phone, email, and live chat – the greater your chances are of connecting with them.

3. Have a Singular Call to Action

Your website shouldn’t be a stagnant resource. The goal of your website is to drive leads and generate business. And while some people will contact you on their own, you’ll get better results if you coax them via a call to action.

A call to action – and it’s important that you have a singular and consistent one – is a clear statement that moves the reader to perform a desired task. In this example from Zlotolow & Associates, P.C., you’ll see CTAs spread all over the page. While they may be worded differently, they’re all focused on getting the visitor to contact them. You need to be doing something similar on your own site.

4. Focus on Trust and Transparency

People typically don’t need a lawyer unless they’re in a sticky situation that involves money, freedoms, rights, or some combination of these. And when people are in these scenarios, they want to work with people they can trust. As such, you need to make sure your website oozes trust and transparency.

5. Pay Attention to Page Loading Speed

Did you know that a one-second delay in page loading time yields 11 percent fewer page views, a 16 percent decrease in customer satisfaction, and a 7 percent loss in conversions?

If you want to maximize your lead generation efforts, make sure you’re removing design elements that weigh down your site and doing everything you can to speed things up.

Is it Time for a Website Makeover?

The good news is that these tips aren’t hard to implement. If you already have a website and have just now realized that it’s missing the mark, you can easily perform a makeover and start getting the results you were always meant to enjoy. Now’s as good a time as any to get started – so what are you waiting for?