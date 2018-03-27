5 Design Tips for a Better Law Firm Website

“If you observe a really happy man you will find him building a boat, writing a symphony, educating his son, or looking for dinosaur eggs in the Gobi Desert.” - Australian psychiatrist W. Béran Wolfe

Greetings & Thanks for Visiting!

mike corso - seo - cool site I'm a web viking and digital marketing ninja (SEO, SEM, email, social media, landing page optimization, lead generation, etc. ) responsible for Cool Site of the Day, the Internet's oldest directory (launched in 1994).  I'm also Google Adwords Qualified and am one of only .5% with direct access to Google corporate. One of my goals with Cool Site of the Day is to shine a light on all the cool websites since the beginning of cyber time.

Cool Site of the Day has featured a unique site every day since August of 1994...nearly 9,000 sites!

As for my approach to Internet marketing and SEM, the following quote says it all:

“That which is measured improves. That which is measured and reported improves exponentially.” (Pearson's Law found on Mark Joyner's Simpleology)

More background

In 1993, I was the first person to promote music on the Internet for the major record labels (via bulletin boards and primitive websites!). After 5 years working for the music industry, I bought Cool Site of the Day (1998).
I have been quoted in several online and offline publications including The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal and am usually available for interviews and speaking engagements.

Sometimes I find time to offer consulting services...

If you do decide to contact me for a consultation, know that we will FOCUS on keyword research and competitor analysis INTENSELY (believe me, it will save you hours/days/months/years of heartbreak). THEN, you will know if your idea has a shot; if not, I will likely redirect you towards a more lucrative path.

How I spend my free time

Other than my business life, I'm also:
"Mike Corso is incredible. Our heads hurt from the number of good ideas to track down after consulting with him for 30 minutes. Thanks, Mike!" -Jake, piclits.com
“Thanks for your insight and site evaluation. We have moved from PR3 to PR5 on one of our main landing pages thanks to you. We are on our way up thanks to your professional evaluation and valuable input. We have not implemented all of your suggestions as we have a small staff here. Thanks Again!"  Bruce Richards
“Mike Corso will show you the proper way of doing things. There is no hidden agenda, just pure information and action. You must be sleeping at the wheel if you do not get on board with Mike and his 'Crazy Train'!!” -David A.
"Keep up the good work. You really have a winner of a site, and what a way to help new sites generate the traffic they need when they first launch."  -- John H.
Click here for today's site

5 Design Tips for a Better Law Firm Website

5 Design Tips for a Better Law Firm WebsiteA pretty significant shift has occurred in the legal industry over the last 20 years. Whereas almost all leads were once generated offline in a face-to-face manner, a large percentage of today’s clients are procured over the web. And if you want your law firm to have any consistent success with online lead generation, you need a website that’s up to the task.

5 Highly Effective Web Design Tips

There are a number of elements that go into making a website successful. But if you really want to impress prospective clients and get a chance to retain them, you need a well-designed site that’s sleek, attractive, and engaging.

For those who are unsure of exactly where to start, here are a few web design tips and best practices that will help the process go a little smoother.

1. Cut the Clutter

When people land on your website, they want a clean user experience that’s clear and concise. There’s no room for distraction, clutter, or visual design elements that don’t add tangible value to their experience. (Such as in this law firm website.)

While it often seems contrary to the purpose of web design, white space, simple graphics, and conservative typeface will go a long way towards helping you succeed. Take inventory of each and every element or piece of content on your site and strip away anything that doesn’t have a distinct purpose.

2. Make Yourself Accessible

Most people don’t visit a law firm’s website for entertainment or to satisfy curiosity. In most cases, people visit a law firm’s website, so they can get help.

Keeping this in mind, you should make yourself as accessible as possible. The more contact options you can give visitors – including phone, email, and live chat – the greater your chances are of connecting with them.

3. Have a Singular Call to Action

Your website shouldn’t be a stagnant resource. The goal of your website is to drive leads and generate business. And while some people will contact you on their own, you’ll get better results if you coax them via a call to action.

A call to action – and it’s important that you have a singular and consistent one – is a clear statement that moves the reader to perform a desired task. In this example from Zlotolow & Associates, P.C., you’ll see CTAs spread all over the page. While they may be worded differently, they’re all focused on getting the visitor to contact them. You need to be doing something similar on your own site.

4. Focus on Trust and Transparency

People typically don’t need a lawyer unless they’re in a sticky situation that involves money, freedoms, rights, or some combination of these. And when people are in these scenarios, they want to work with people they can trust. As such, you need to make sure your website oozes trust and transparency.

5. Pay Attention to Page Loading Speed

Did you know that a one-second delay in page loading time yields 11 percent fewer page views, a 16 percent decrease in customer satisfaction, and a 7 percent loss in conversions?

If you want to maximize your lead generation efforts, make sure you’re removing design elements that weigh down your site and doing everything you can to speed things up.

Is it Time for a Website Makeover?

The good news is that these tips aren’t hard to implement. If you already have a website and have just now realized that it’s missing the mark, you can easily perform a makeover and start getting the results you were always meant to enjoy. Now’s as good a time as any to get started – so what are you waiting for?

