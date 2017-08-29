4 Website Marketing Tips For Property Investors And Real Estate Moguls

As a property investor, you’ve got a full plate. Between showings, calls, and managing tenants, you’re probably wondering if there’s an easy way to market your rentals. There is, and it’s fairly simple. Here are some helpful tips to get the most out of your efforts:

1. Don’t worry too much about SEO

This sounds like marketing heresy, but SEO for your website shouldn’t be your primary focus and here’s why:

SEO is a term describing methods used to optimize a webpage so it can be found in the search engines. In the past, this involved getting backlinks with specific anchor text, and phrasing content perfectly on each page based on popular keywords.

Today, this method rarely works because search engines like Google continually change their algorithm, and have eliminated exact and phrase matching. What you type is no longer what you get.

I’m not saying SEO is dead, but it’s transformed significantly. Context has become the new king, and Google uses LSI algorithms to determine a page’s relevance.

2. Get a Google My Business Listing and focus on it

Whether you’re selling properties or renting them out, what you need most is a local business listing presence on Google. Google returns search results with appropriate business listings based on a person’s zip code. For instance, if you live in Chicago and search for “carpet cleaners,” you’ll get a list of local carpet cleaning businesses at the top of the page. These aren’t search results – these are local businesses who have listed their business with Google.

If you want to be in that top spot when people search, you have to register your local business with Google. If you aren’t taking advantage of Google’s free listing, you need to head over to this guide to find out how it works. Once you register your business, you can optimize your listing so people see you when they search for property related terms.

When you have a local business, your website may get buried in the SERPS (search engine results pages) no matter what you do. It’s a better use of time to focus on your Google My Business listing rather than optimizing your website for SEO. Even if your website does come up on the first page, your business listing will be seen first.

3. Outsource taking care of your tenants

Many property owners choose to use a property management company to handle their rental properties. If you don’t want to find or manage your next tenant, you don’t have to. In fact, this is probably the easiest way to be a property investor because it’s almost completely hands off.

Property management companies will screen your tenants, provide maintenance services, and even collect rent on your behalf. Sure, there’s a small fee involved but it frees up your time.

4. Qualify your leads strictly

It’s tempting to cast a wide net and call everyone you can, but realistically, that’s not effective. It’s referred to by many as “the shotgun approach” and has proven to be a waste of time. When you’re targeting leads, you want to be a sniper.

Identify your target market for leads and be specific

Identifying your target is harder than it looks. Not because it’s actually hard, but because the temptation to claim “everyone” as your market runs deep.

Your target could be “anyone looking to buy a home in the next 6 months.” Or, your target could be “people with a minimum income of $300k/year and a member of a country club, looking to buy a home in the next 6 months.” The latter is easier to market to because you’ve narrowed down enough criteria to craft your marketing messages specifically aimed toward them. And you know exactly where to publish your marketing messages.

For instance, if your property is near a golf course, your copywriter could easily craft a marketing message aimed at country club members looking to buy a house next to a golf course so they don’t have to drive very far to play their favorite sport all the time. In this case, your property’s proximity to a golf course is an asset to your marketing efforts.

On the other hand, the same message will be of no interest to people who don’t play golf.

Marketing your properties doesn’t have to be hard. It’s all about leveraging your resources and investing your energy in the right places.