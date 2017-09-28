3 Software Companies That Get Web Design Right

Web design trends come and go, but the most successful software companies seem to prosper regardless of evolving stylistic trends. That’s because they understand what makes their customers tick and how they can best serve their needs.

3 Good Examples From Other Software Companies

Software websites are often unique in the sense that they have to convey a lot of information – clearly explaining what their product does and how it’s unique when compared to other options – but they still have to take into account the need for simplicity and minimalism.

Here are three good examples of what this looks like when executed to perfection.

1. Billdu.com

The first thing you’ll notice when you land on this invoice making website is that it’s clean. Not only is there a lot of negative space, but the images are crisp, the typeface stands out, and everything seems to fuse together for a cohesive look. On the homepage, in particular, the web design strategy does a fine job of incorporating lots of information without being overwhelming.

2. Evernote.com

The Evernote website is a prime example of how valuable it is to cut out the fluff and emphasize the key points of the software. The page is predominantly made up of white space, while the limited text and visuals effectively convey the key value points. The sign-up form on the homepage is particularly well placed and makes it easy for anyone to sign up without risk or delay.

3. Lithium.com

The Lithium website is another website worth studying – particularly if you have software that’s challenging to understand. The above-the-fold design on the homepage is simple and eye-popping, while the below-the-fold design is very practical and informative. Once again, whitespace plays a key role in eliminating unnecessary distractions and allowing the critically important elements to stand out.

Software Web Design: Tips, Tricks, and Takeaways

As you can see in the three examples, it’s possible to design a software website that’s both aesthetically pleasing and informative. As you look for ways to improve your own site design, here are some helpful tips, tricks, and takeaways to consider.

Show proof. Regardless of what type of software you’re selling, your audience has choices. If they don’t like what you’re offering, there’s almost always an alternative. In order to gain the trust of your site visitors and encourage them to choose you, integrate as much social proof into your website as possible.

Web design is always challenging, no matter the industry, but it’s particularly difficult when you’re selling an intangible product like software. The demand for minimalism means you can’t say everything you want to say, while the consumer’s desire for information requires that you’re thorough. With the tips and examples highlighted in this article, you should be able to give it your best shot.