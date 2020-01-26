3 Analytic Metrics To Focus On For Tracking Your Content Marketing Efforts

While marketing efforts were traditionally hard to track and see a return on your investment on, with online marketing, it’s much easier to see what’s going on, what’s working, and what isn’t. However, if you don’t know how to use the data that’s gathered for you, or if you’re looking at the wrong metrics, all of this information could prove to be completely useless to you.

To help ensure that this isn’t the situation that you find your business in, here are three analytic metrics to focus on for tracking your content marketing efforts.

Pageviews And Unique Pageviews

One of the most important, and most obvious, metrics that you can look at to know if your content marketing efforts are where you want and need them to be is in pageviews and unique pageviews.

According to the Digital Marketing Institute, pageviews are the total number of times a specific page on your website was viewed. Unique pageviews, however, combines those who’ve viewed your page multiple times so you can see how many new people are coming to your page. With these metrics, you can see how popular your content is and what pieces you need to improve upon in order to get more people coming to your site.

How Much Time People Spend On Your Individual Content Pieces

In addition to seeing how many people are coming to your website and which pages they’re viewing, it’s also helpful to see how much time people are spending actually looking at your content.

Online marketing guru Neil Patel shares that when you know how long people are staying on your various content pages, you can begin to gauge the quality of the content that you’re producing. In general, the longer people stay on your pages, the more they’re consuming what you’re sharing and, hopefully, finding it useful and relevant to their needs. So if you’ve been noticing that people don’t spend much time on your pages, especially the ones that have quite a bit of content on them, you might need to consider how you can improve the quality of your content to get these numbers up.

Engagement

Another metric that can help you see how well you’re doing from a content marketing standpoint is how much engagement you’re able to get on your various content assets.

To really see what level of engagement you’re getting, Jodi Harris, a contributor to the Content Marketing Institute, advises that you look at metrics like how many comments you’re getting on your blogs or other content pages, how many times your content gets shared, and the number and quality of inbound links you’re able to acquire.

If you want to start improving on your content marketing but don’t know where to start or how to measure your progress, consider using the metrics mentioned above to help you gauge your success.