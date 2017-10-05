10 Unique Tips for Promoting Your Websites’ SEO

The standard in SEO for a business website is to create content and build links inside it. Most people who spend money on SEO employ this tactic.

But it’s not the only way you can make SEO work for your site. Dozens of other solutions can promote SEO within your website and boost your search rankings.

1. Update Your Website

One of the most essential criteria for Google’s SEO algorithm is quality. If the content you write and your other web page content is of low quality, your search rankings will inevitably suffer. You’ll also have a more difficult time converting customers.

Spend a little time updating your website. Create a fresh, contemporary design and offer clear-cut navigation.

2. Speed Things Up

The time it takes for your web pages to load — both on mobile and desktop — can have considerable bearing on your website’s success. Very soon, Google plans to update its algorithm to include speed as a crucial criterion for your search rankings.

The average website visitor will abandon a website if it takes more than three seconds to load. If your bounce rates increase, you’ll have a harder time ranking high in search engines.

3. Allow for Online Appointment Booking

A sneaky way to generate more links when you’re a service-based business is through online appointment booking. Not only does this increase the likelihood of Google correctly categorizing your website, but every time someone books an appointment online, he or she will visit your website and earn you points.

One of the most user-friendly free appointment booking websites is Yocale. You can set up appointment booking according to your industry, and input information about your business. Every time someone books an appointment or uses the information on the Yocale page to get access to your site, you’ll gain another point for SEO.

4. Get a Google Plus Page

Google Plus is one of the forgotten social networks, but in terms of increasing website SEO, it’s a gold mine. When you connect your Google Plus page to your website, you instantly create higher online visibility.

Your site’s information is cached, and it’s more likely to be cited in response to relevant search queries. Just be sure to fill in your profile completely.

Every bit of information can be critical for giving your website full visibility in accordance with search engines’ demands.

5. Link with Social Platforms

Don’t forget about the power of other social platforms as well. According to Impact Bound research, 76 percent of marketers report unbridled success when they used social media to help boost their SEO.

Social media is one of the best ways to share content and get more interaction on a certain post. By connecting your website with various social pages, you can get a lot of mileage with organic search.

These links help search engine crawlers identify credible websites and connect keyword phrases with search queries.

6. Maximize Video Use

Video is not only an excellent marketing tool, but it’s also quite useful for SEO. Given enough videos posted on your website and affiliated social accounts, you can improve your page’s ranking on SERPs.

According to Marketing Land, 62 percent of all Google searches are for videos. What’s more, videos get 50 times more organic page ranks and 41 percent higher click-through rates than plain text.

So try to generate a variety of entertaining, informative, but overall useful videos for your target audience. Post them to your website, YouTube, and social networks to earn more search engine attention.

7. Experiment with Voice Search Function

Voice search function was named as one of the top priorities for smart devices today. Most people utilize voice search on their devices, and you can take it a step further by optimizing your website for voice search functionality.

Use long-tail keywords that are most likely to be spoken out loud so the results can be routed back to your website. This means you’ll use more common language in the keywords you optimize on your site’s backend.

8. Get on Google Places

If you’re a brick-and-mortar organization, local SEO is among the most important metrics to use. Filling out your company profile on Google Places is one of the simplest and most effective things you can do to improve your local SEO.

Since about 85 percent of customers have searched online for a local business at one point, this localized attention will be invaluable for your business.

9. “Steal” from Competitors

You’ll learn a great deal about effective SEO in your industry based on the success of your competitors. Monitor their actions regularly and borrow their ideas to use as your own.

This doesn’t mean you should mirror every single thing your competitors do, but it will give you a starting point that’s better than starting from scratch. You don’t have to be completely original to be good at SEO.

10. Create Content People Will Use

Link building is currently the most effective way to bring SEO back to your website, but if the content you’re trying to link back to isn’t something your web visitors will want to use, you’ll be back to the drawing board in no time.

Work on content that’s worth a backlink. Definitive guides are among the most successful SEO tools. You’ll get a lot more backlinks to guides that go in-depth on a certain issue rather than simply skimming over the surface.